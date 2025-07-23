Construction nearing completion on Kwebanna Secondary School Special tax incentives to spur investments in Region 2 – Pres. Ali ‘We must acknowledge the contributions of Afro-Guyanese to our development’ – PM Moleson Creek labourer murdered; suspect arrested $95M Sixth Form Block and Admin Building commissioned at Diamond Secondary School Police urge authorities to crackdown on sale of illegal vehicle accessories
Local News

Guyana’s overstay rate in US not very high, citizens won’t face US$15,000 travel bond – ambassador

06 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
It was reported that the United States of America (US) could require bonds of up to $15,000 for some tourist and business visas under a pilot programme launching in two weeks, in an effort that aims to crack down on visitors who overstay their visas. More than 3,100 Guyanese nationals who entered the United States […]

