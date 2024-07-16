Guyana’s new Ambassador to Belgium Sasenarine Singh submits credentials

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that Sasenarine Singh, Guyana’s newly appointed Ambassador to Belgium, presented his Letter of Credence to His Excellency Hubert Roisin, Chief of Protocol of the Federal Public Service – Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

This marks a significant step towards Ambassador Singh becoming fully accredited as Ambassador and Head of Mission to the Kingdom of Belgium, with the final presentation to His Majesty King Philippe announced to be completed in September of this year.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Singh underscored the warm and longstanding relationship between Guyana and Belgium, outlining key areas for bilateral cooperation including the mitigation and adaptation action plan around the climate change challenge, the agenda to enhance trade relations, our common commitment to world peace and support of the International Court of Justice process underway as the lawful means to addressing all matters in connection with the preservation of the territorial integrity of nations.

Ambassador Singh further emphasised Guyana’s status as the world’s fastest-growing economy, presenting significant investment opportunities in several sectors of the economy including agriculture which can result in greater prosperity for both nations. He reiterated Guyana’s dedication to combating drug trafficking and stressed the importance of cooperation with Belgium in this critical area.

In response, His Excellency Hubert Roisin warmly welcomed Ambassador Singh to Belgium and expressed enthusiasm for the proposed areas of cooperation, many of which are priorities for Belgium, including the climate mitigation action plan. He welcomed the opportunity for Belgium to have a strategic partner in South America, emphasizing the importance of bolstering trade and investment, particularly in agriculture. His Excellency Roisin also highlighted Belgium’s essential port infrastructure supporting trade in petrochemicals, oil, and gas.

Ambassador Singh conveyed warm greetings from His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Government, and the people of Guyana, reaffirming a strong commitment to advancing the partnership between Guyana and Belgium. Both parties expressed eagerness to collaborate closely on addressing shared challenges and exploiting common opportunities, thereby forging a prosperous future for both countries.