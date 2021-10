The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Guyana’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 900 following the death of a 64-year-old man who was infected with the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatality hailed from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and he was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country also detected 82 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 35,252.

Twenty-five persons are in the ICU while 73 are in institutional isolation and 2,926 are in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 31,328.