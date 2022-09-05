Guyana’s CAPE pass rate increases to 93.2%

Bhedesh Persaud, Vish Kistama and Atishta Seenarine

Guyana’s pass rate at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) increased to 93.22% this year, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr. Marcel Hutson announced today.

The Ministry of Education is hosting its official CSEC and CAPE announcement ceremony at Anna Regina in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). He said the results being released are preliminary.

In 2021, the CAPE pass rate was 90.86%. For that year, 723 candidates wrote the exams.

For 2022, a total of 671 students from 12 secondary schools and four private centers wrote CAPE.

There were 17 examination centers across the country, the most recent additions being the West Demerara Secondary School and the Anna Regina Multilateral School.

Bhedesh Persaud of Queen’s College secured 14 Ones and 1 Grade Three at CAPE while Vish Kistama of Berbice High School secured 10 Grade Ones and 2 Grade Twos.

Atishta Seenarine of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School copped 9 Grade Ones.

Meanwhile, Treni Edwards of St Stanislaus College secured 6 Grade Ones, 3 Grade Twos, 3 Grade Threes and 1 Grade Four.