Guyana’s application for Egmont Group membership granted

Director of Guyana’s Financial Intelligence Unit, Matthew Langevine, and FIU directors of other CFATF members providing support as Guyana was accepted to the EGMONT Group

Guyana has become a member of the Egmont Group, an international association comprised of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) from around the world that, among other things, facilitates intelligence exchange and cooperation on money laundering.

There has been talk of Guyana joining the group for years, but the application to join Egmont Group was only submitted in 2023.

At the Egmont Group’s recent meeting in Malta, Guyana was among four FIUs accepted to join the organisation. Guyana was represented by the Director of the local Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Matthew Langevine.

See below for a statement from the Attorney General Chamber & Legal Affairs Ministry:

On February 1, 2024, Guyana’s Financial Intelligence Unit’s application for membership of the Egmont Group or International Association of Financial Intelligence Units was granted at the Organisation’s recent meeting in Malta. Also inducted were Financial Intelligence Units of Oman, Kenya and Timor-Leste.

The Egmont Group now has 174 countries that can cooperate via a secure web portal to exchange intelligence on anti-money laundering and countering thefinancing of terrorism matters.

Guyana’s application was sponsored by the Financial Intelligence Units of Trinidad and Tobago and British Virgin Islands and was supported by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force.

