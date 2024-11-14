Global Super League trophy unveiled G/town businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo Teen shot in leg at Sophia Couple dead in Mahaica murder/suicide Over 1300 traffic cases recorded in two days GDF Coast Guard opens boat ramp with support from U.S. Southern Command
Local News

Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil presents Letters of Credence to President Lula DaSilva

28 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN
Ambassador Dr. Compton Bourne and President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula DaSilva

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Brazil Dr. Compton Bourne on November 14, 2024, presented his Letters of Credence to President of the Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula DaSilva, at the Palácio do Planalto, Brasilia, Brazil.

During a brief meeting following the accreditation ceremony, President Lula Da Silva alluded to the existing friendship and close ties between both countries and indicated Brazil´s support for the current trajectory of Guyana´s economic development and the need for the region to remain a zone of peace and prosperity for all.

Ambassador Bourne reassured President Lula DaSilva of Guyana´s commitment to further strengthen the existing relations between the two countries via enhanced cooperation in areas such as climate change and biodiversity, transportation infrastructures and fostering of closer trade relations between both countries, inter alia. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation)

Support us

Related News

14 November 2024

Jagdeo defends rental of second powership

27 November 2024

Letter: Massive reforms needed in the auto insurance industry

20 November 2024

Global Super League announces changes to fixtures

26 November 2024

Camille’s Academy to launch Diamond Campus in January 2025