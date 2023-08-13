Guyana’s all-female National Robotics Team set to shine at int’l challenge

Guyana’s all-female national robotics team is gearing up to compete at the prestigious 2023 First Global Robotics Challenge (FGC) in Singapore this October. This inspiring team of exceptional young women will showcase their talent, innovation, and determination on a global platform, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the STEM fields within Guyana.

For the first time, Guyana will be represented by an all-girl team at the 2023 FGC. Among the participants from over 180 countries, Guyana’s team will shine as one of the rare all-girl teams, symbolizing the significant role that girls continue to play in advancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) within the nation.

The team is composed of five talented individuals with impressive credentials reflecting their passion for robotics and STEM education. Among the distinguished members, Ariel Taylor, a third-year Team Guyana veteran, has been an integral part of STEMGuyana since its inception. Italy Ton-Chung, a second-year Team Guyana member, is a national Chess player, the voice of “Robin the Robot” on Guyana’s sole technology TV show, and a STEM club leader. Lateisha McArthur, also a second-year Team Guyana member, is a founding member of the Queens College STEM club. Xaria Holder and T’Sehai Holder, both second-year Team Guyana members, are club leaders at the New Sports Hall STEM club at Camp Street. The team will be coached by 5 year veteran Arrianna Mahase and Joshua Reece. The extended team includes team members Keeland Cummings, Zionara Lawrence, Naliah Fordyce and Lucas Simpson. While Sahief Posse, Tarico Henry and Daniel Eastman are mentors for the team.

STEMGuyana is a technology education organization based in Guyana, managing 41 learning pods that provide enrichment and academic support to mostly vulnerable children three days a week, including one technology day where they learn to code and build robots. STEMGuyana also manages 15 STEM clubs (soon to be 35) and has launched a production studio that created a children’s show called “Robin the Robot”. Additionally, STEMGuyana has recently launched the Parent Academy, where parents learn to support their children academically better.

As the global stage prepares to witness the awe-inspiring innovations and collaborative spirit of Guyana’s all-female national robotics team, the country stands united in celebrating the team’s accomplishments and their dedication to propelling the nation forward in the world of science and technology. The 2023 FGC Robotics Challenge promises to be a showcase of cutting-edge robotics and a testament to the transformative power of diversity and inclusion within the STEM fields.

Duke Lodge Hotel continues to sponsor the team's STEM Lab where the young people are building their competition robot.