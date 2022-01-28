Guyana will maintain commitments to CARICOM, seek closer relations with neighbours, pursue robust foreign policy in 2022



An overhead photo of Kitty, Georgetown (Latchman Singh/Office of the President photo) An overhead photo of Kitty, Georgetown (Latchman Singh/Office of the President photo)

In 2022, Guyana intends to pursue a robust foreign policy which includes building closer relations with its neighbouring countries and maintaining its commitment to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

These points were highlighted in the Budget 2022 speech which was delivered in the National Assembly on Wednesday by Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh.

He explained that the government’s main foreign policy objectives continue to be the preservation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity; advancing bilateral relations and conducting economic diplomacy through the promotion of trade and investments; projecting a positive image of Guyana through sensitisation and awareness of policies and programmes; maintaining a proactive role in international affairs; and harnessing in a structured manner the skills, expertise and other resources of the Guyanese Diaspora that can contribute to the country’s development.

Dr Singh explained that in pursuit of these objectives, during 2021 a number of high-level visits were hosted, including visits by the President of Suriname and the Vice-President of Ghana.

“The government is also committed to seeking closer relations with all of our neighbours. Since the return to office, our relations with Suriname have improved significantly with regular exchanges at the highest levels that have resulted in agreements to further cooperation in a multiplicity of areas,” he explained.

One of these areas is the bridging of the Corentyne River which will enhance the movement of people and provide greater trading opportunities between the two countries.

“We intend to work towards maintaining the momentum in our relations with Suriname. It is also our intention to advance our relations with Brazil,” Dr Singh emphasised.

He added that the Government will also focus on deepening relations with the Member States of CARICOM.

“We will continue in 2022 to give priority to expanding trade, maintaining our commitments to CARICOM and accessing new markets ensuring that external trade negotiations redound to the benefit of the country and people,” the Finance Minister noted.

In addition, he said government will also continue to engage traditional partners and seek to foster the development of new strategic alliances.

In this regard, he said a diplomatic mission will be opened in the United Arab Emirates during the year, and the country will also be taking advantage of the CARICOM diplomatic mission in Kenya to have representation in that office.

“In the international arena, the Government will maintain its advocacy on key issues such as sustainable development, climate change, human rights and peace and security. Our candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the period 2024-2025 is evidence of Guyana’s commitment to being proactive in the international arena and we will intensify our campaign efforts with a view to being successful in elections for that seat due to be held in June 2023,” Dr Singh added.

On the issue of the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, the Finance Minister explained that “in 2022, our government will continue to pursue a robust foreign policy guided by the main thrust of our domestic agenda. The preservation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity remains paramount. We have maintained our resolve in no small measure due to our active diplomacy. Our focus this year is the completion of the Memorial on the merits on our case in the controversy with Venezuela which by Order of the International Court of Justice must be submitted to the Court on March 8, 2022.”