Local News

Guyana welcomes UK’s enhanced £3 billion financing capacity

09 October 2025
See full statement from the Ministry of Finance:

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr. Ashni K. Singh, has welcomed the United Kingdom Export Finance’s (UKEF) decision to increase its financing capacity for Guyana from £2.1 billion to £3 billion. The Minister hailed the significant increase as a powerful signal of the UK’s strong and growing confidence in Guyana’s robust economic trajectory.

This announcement follows a recent high-level meeting between His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and a visiting delegation that included representatives from UKEF and His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mr. Jonathan Knott.

The enhanced support from UKEF is expected to assist in ramping up development in priority sectors identified by the Government of Guyana over the next five years.

Furthermore, Guyana’s private sector is also expected to benefit from additional financing to expand their operations and form strategic partnership with British companies.

The Minister has expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Guyana, to the UK Government for their support over the years, which has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between the two nations, as Guyana continues to accelerate its development and solidify its position as a leading investment hub in the Region.

