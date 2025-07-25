Guyana welcomes 36th cohort of Peace Corps volunteers

Guyana has welcomed the 36th cohort of Peace Corps volunteers, marking another step in the long-standing partnership between the country and the United States (US) aimed at deepening community development, education support, and cultural exchange across all regions.

The volunteers, who come from diverse backgrounds and professional disciplines, will be deployed to various communities throughout Guyana to support initiatives in education, health, youth empowerment, and capacity building. Many of them will live and work in remote and underserved areas, helping to bridge gaps and support sustainable local development.

During the welcoming ceremony, US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot praised the spirit of collaboration and service embodied by the Peace Corps programme, emphasising the positive impact the volunteers have made in previous years, not only through development projects but also by fostering mutual understanding and cross-cultural friendships.

Addressing the new volunteers, the ambassador encouraged them to explore, “eat the food” and embrace every aspect of their new environment.

Voluntarism



“To the community and school counterparts who have asked for and received a volunteer, thank you for taking the time to exchange views and ideas and to work side by side in making a lasting impact in your community and with Guyana’s youth, because that’s really what it’s all about, right? It’s all about the youth. And of course, a massive thank you to the members of Guy 36 who have chosen to serve here. You’re about to begin what may be the most significant time in your life. At completion of your service, you will undoubtedly be wiser and better equipped for life’s many challenges, regardless of your age. I wish you tremendous success, and once again, thank you so much for your willingness to serve,” the US Ambassador to Guyana said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira encouraged the group to focus on expanding their skill sets while in Guyana.

Describing how the early years of Peace Corps support focused on primary health care and tackling high maternal and infant mortality, Teixeira explained that over time, the scope expanded to include education, environmental conservation, and youth development.

She described today’s Guyana as a “blessed nation” of remarkable cultural, religious, and linguistic diversity, undergoing a dramatic transformation. With one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, she said, Guyana presents an unmatched opportunity for volunteers to witness development in real-time and contribute to building sustainable, equitable progress.

“The new cohort is coming on the backs of those who started in 1995 when we were very, very poor. And things were really hard. You are coming now to a country that’s very different from 1995. Very, very different. And our country has always been wonderful, always blessed. One of the most culturally diverse countries in this hemisphere, I believe the most. The most religiously diverse and also in terms of biodiversity. But we were so poor then. And so today, the new Peace Corps volunteers are going to come in with a very interesting experience while you’re here. Our people are very friendly. We’re very, sometimes a little bit familiar. But we love to share, whether it’s food or drink, knowledge, or information; we just share.”

“The whole concept of One Guyana is a reality and a model that we’re trying to advance. And so you will experience that here. You will also experience the challenges of climate change. If you are very sensitised, I’m sure in your training to do with the border issues, but also to the speed at which we’re going as a country in terms of infrastructure and human resources,” the minister said.

In March of 1961, President John F Kennedy created the Peace Corps to provide human resources and technical assistance to developing countries. The Peace Corps was first active in Guyana from 1966 to 1971 and later returned in 1995 at the invitation of the then-president, Dr Cheddi Jagan. Since its establishment, more than 900 American volunteers have supported numerous communities throughout Guyana.