Guyana Under-13 team off to T&T for Goodwill Bilateral Series

The Guyana U-13 Team

The Guyana Under-13 team left Sunday morning for Trinidad and Tobago for the second annual Goodwill Bilateral Series between Guyana and T&T scheduled for July 30 to August 9, 2023.

The Goodwill Bilateral Series is an arrangement that began last year between Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) President Bissoondyal Singh and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board President Azim Bassarath, under which the two countries will engage in an annual series. T&T visited Guyana in December.

The introduction of Under-13 age group cricket is part of the GCB’s five-year strategic plan set in 2021 by the present administration in which some of the objectives include exposing young cricketers to playing against other countries, playing in different countries where conditions can pose a different challenge, which, of course, serves to develop players’ skills at the grassroots level.

The team left Guyana at 05:00h on Sunday, July 30 and will play the first of the four-match series on August 2 with the second, third and fourth matches on August 4, 6 and 8 respectively. All matches will be played at the National Cricket Centre and will be live-streamed.

Guyana U-13 Team: Justin Dowlin; Bhomeish Lall; Richard Ramdeholl (Vice Captain); Khush Seegobin; Lomar Seecharran; Tameshwar Deonandan; Nathaniel Ramsammy; Reyaz Latif; Joshua Bollers; Brandon Henry (Captain); Ethan Silas; Makai Dowlin; Raffel McKenzie; Thierry Davis and Makayah Holmes. Ameer Rahaman will serve as the Head Coach with Kumar Bishundial, his assistant, while Rayon Da Costa will carry out managerial duties.