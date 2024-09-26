Guyana, UAE sign visa-free travel agreement

A photo of Dubai, a city in the UAE

Guyanese travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will no longer be required to have a visa in order to enter the Middle East country.

This was made possible through a new agreement inked between Guyana and the UAE earlier this week on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a social media post from the UAE Mission to the UN, UAE’s Minister of State for International Co-operation, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, met with President Dr Irfaan Ali to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing mutual exemption of entry visa requirements between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Minister Al Hashimy and Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, at the Guyana Mission in New York on Tuesday.