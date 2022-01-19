Guyana tops regional CAPE and CSEC 2021 awards



The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the 2021 top awardees for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations with Guyanese students receiving the top awards for both.

Samuel Haynes of Queen’s College received the CAPE Overall Outstanding Achievement award, while Zaynab Shaffie of Queen’s College received the CSEC Overall Outstanding Achievement award. The Ministry of Education has since congratulated both students on their accomplishments.

They are not, however, the only Guyanese students who have received awards. Crystal Benjamin of the Bishops’ High School took third place in the 2021 Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) CAPE Accounting Awards and Abdul Subhan of the St. Stanislaus College won the top prize in 2021 CAPE History.

At the CSEC level, Roshni Samaroo of Queen’s College won the top Humanities award, Naresh Jagnanan of the Essequibo Islands Secondary School won the top Business award, and Sarena Razak of Queen’s College won the top Technical Vocational Education award.

Riley Nurse of Queen’s College and Saalih Rahim of the I.S.A Islamic School were recipients among other Caribbean students of the 2021 ACCA CSEC Accounting Awards.

The Ministry of Education regards these students’ achievements as significant, particularly because they were able to perform exceptionally well despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.