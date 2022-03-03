Guyana to procure new anti-viral COVID-19 treatment pill

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, today said government will soon be procuring the anti-viral COVID-19 treatment pill, Molnupiravir, to treat persons with mild symptoms of the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted approval for the pill under the ‘emergency use authorisation listing,’ as it has shown promising results in patients with non-severe symptoms.

Dr. Anthony said a number of countries have already been using the medication.

“We’ve had an application in Guyana for the use of Molnupiravir and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) here would have granted to that local importing agency, the right to import and to use Molnupiravir under this regimen of emergency use authorisation, so we have authorised the use of it here in Guyana,” he said.

While the drug is in the country, it is not available to the public. Dr. Anthony said “from the ministry level we would also be making some attempts to get some of the medicines into our system.”

The Health Minister said the drug is under consideration for use in patients with comorbidities and severe forms of COVID-19.

He has, however noted that expecting or breastfeeding mothers should not be treated with the pill.

“Before a woman uses the medication, the person prescribing would have to check to see whether or not this person is pregnant, so a pregnancy test would be required.

And if someone is breastfeeding then it’s preferable if you’re going to use the medication that you stop breastfeeding for the duration and maybe about four to five days after you would have completed the course of treatment,” the Minister said.

He is also advising persons to ensure they state to their doctor if they have any allergies before taking the medication.