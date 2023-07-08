Guyana to host second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in October

AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022

The second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF23) will be hosted in Georgetown, Guyana, from 30 to 31 October 2023, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Government of Guyana (GoG) announced today.

Organised under the overarching theme “Creating a Shared Prosperous Future”, andconvened by Afreximbank and the GoG, ACTIF23 will focus on consolidating commercialcollaboration between the Caribbean region and Africa, for increased inter-regional tradeand investment; building on the successes of the inaugural edition that was held inBarbados, in September 2022.

Commenting on the announcement of ACTIF23, Hon. Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of ForeignAffairs and International Cooperation, Guyana underscored that “Guyana looks forward tohosting the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum. We are keen to activelyharness the potential of our economic relations as we build on the historic ties betweenAfrica and the Caribbean.”

“We are excited to announce the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum,” saidProf. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank.

“Going by the impressive gains we have recorded in less than one year since ACTIF2022,we have every reason to look forward to a further deepening of commercial relationshipsbetween Africa and the Caribbean when we meet in Georgetown, Guyana. We areexceedingly grateful to the Government of Guyana for agreeing to host this important bridge-building Forum”.

The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum was introduced in 2022 to enhance thegrowth of trade and investment between Africa and the Caribbean, including promoting airlinks, tourism, technology transfer, financial stability, food security, industrialization andcultural ties. The inaugural event welcomed over 1,267 delegates from 108 countries,including participants from 50 African countries, 13 Caribbean countries, and regions as faraway as Oceania.

There has been growing commercial cooperation between Africa and CARICOM supportedby Afreximbank. Eleven CARICOM member countries are now participating States in theBank and the Bank’s Board approved a limit of USD3 billion for Caribbean economies toenhance trade and investment opportunities between the two regions. The bank is launching its representative office in Bridgetown, Barbados; and providing technical assistance towards the establishment of the Caricom Export-Import Bank, and the deployment of the Pan African Payment and Settlement System in the Caribbean.