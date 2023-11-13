Guyana to host Caribbean Investment Forum in 2024

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond at this year’s Caribbean Investment Forum – (Guyana Chronicle photo)

Caribbean Export Development Agency has announced that Guyana will host the 2024 Caribbean Investment Forum.

The Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) is one of the largest gatherings of business leaders in the Caribbean and focuses on promoting investments in the region.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond attended the two-day forum, where the announcement was made.

This year’s forum focused on four key areas: agricultural technology, renewable energy, ICT digital business, FINTECH, and logistics and transport, which were identified as having the potential to transform the Caribbean region.

The two-day forum included investment villages, workshops, and roundtables focusing on the various key areas. During the ministerial roundtable, Minister Walrond discussed investments in fibre-optic infrastructure to boost growth in the ICT sector and digital government services.

This year’s forum featured presentations on investment projects to investors from around the world, as well as panel discussions on the investment potential of the Caribbean.