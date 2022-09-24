Guyana-Suriname ferry service recommences today

MV Canawaima

The MV Canawaima, which serves the Guyana-Suriname route, will recommence operation today after being docked for repairs.

Authorities said on Friday that there will be daily travel between the two countries.

“The vessel is scheduled to depart – Suriname at 10:00h and Moleson Creek Terminal Guyana at 10:30h at their respective local times.”

In addition, it was related that although there is one scheduled crossing daily, the service will continue to operate as traffic warrants, and as such, multiple trips may be facilitated if deemed necessary.

Nevertheless, the management apologised for any inconvenience caused by the brief break in service and looks forward to continuous support from the public.

Over the past five years, the ferry has been dry-docked from time to time on numerous occasions, and the resulting delays have been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MV Canawaima was previously dry-docked for more than a year and returned to operation only in October 2021. In March, it was out of operation for a week, in order to facilitate emergency repairs.