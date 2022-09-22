Guyana/Suriname ferry service closed until further notice

See full statement:

The Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service wishes to advise the general public that the M.V. Canawaima will be out of operation today 21st September, 2022 and will remain out of service until further notice. This is due to mechanical failure of the second engine onboard the MV. Canawaima.

Please note that we are working assiduously to have same rectified in order to resume service between Guyana and Suriname at the soonest possible time.

Management apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

For further information please contact our office on telephone numbers 339-2787 or 339-2744.