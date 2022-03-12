Guyana successfully hosts diaspora engagement events in New York, New Jersey

The delegation from Guyana was headed by Prime Minster of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mark Phillips along with Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag, Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharamlall, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Head of Diaspora Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rosalinda Rasul.

The Guyana Consulate in New York recently hosted several events in New York and New Jersey for the diaspora that was attended by the Guyana Delegation.

These events were put together by Fazal (Joe) Yussuff, Advisor on Investment and Diaspora Affairs and Neera Dukhi from the Guyana Consulate.

Guyana’s 52nd Republic Day was celebrated at a gala event that was organised by the diaspora in conjunction with the Guyana Consulate at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.

The Prime Minister was the keynote speaker representing President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Also in attendance were Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS Samuel Hinds, Guyana’s Representative to the United Nations Caroline Rodriques-Berkitt, New York State Senators Roxanne Persaud and Jenifer Rajkumar along with representatives from the Mayors Office, New York Department of Correction DESI Society and other public officials.

In person attendees were limited because of COVID-19. This event was streamed live and was viewed by thousands in Guyana and throughout the diaspora.

The Guyana Consulate in New York put together a packed agenda for the entire week for several meet and greet events held in New Jersey, Brooklyn & Queens that included visits to Churches, Mandirs & Mosque where the Muslim community was delighted that the delegation was able to visit Masjid Ar-Rahaman on 211 street in Queens Village and Masjid Al-Abadin on 127th Richmond Hill Queens.

The Prime Minister addressed the devotees at both Masjids. President of Masjid Ar-Rahman and Shaykh Safraz Bacchus from Masjid Al-Abadin both thanked the delegation for taking time out from their busy schedule to visit their Masjids.

The delegation wrapped up their week long outreach with the diaspora in grand style in Queens with a reception Hosted by Uriel Seenarine of US Realty, Carib Media Corp., The Caribbean Radio, The Jamaica Rotary Club along with other New York Business Groups consisting of Kenny Ross-Code Lounge, Marlon Seenarine-MGN Funding & Wee Radio, Jack Rassbeharry-WR Plumbing, Yogesh Singh-UG Insurance, Paul Indarjeet-Hillside Homes, Karran Rupansingh-Kaieteur Restaurant, Hansa Persaud-Hansa Building Services, Stanley Raj-Main Street Insurance, Mark Ramdeen-Ramdeen Electrical, Dave Narine-Dave Imports, Ossie Rogers-Broadcaster, Seopaul Singh and Chief Samsair -Bakewell.

The open event was well attended by the public and business community. Attendees were able to mix and mingle with the delegation.

The Prime Minister, in his speech, encouraged attendees to go back to Guyana and invest.

Specifically, the Prime Minster said the transformation in Guyana is not only for the benefit of Guyanese living in Guyana but also for Guyanese in the diaspora. He emphasised that the PPP/C government represents all Guyanese and does not discriminate against anyone.

The Prime Minister and the other government officials who spoke all reinforced their commitment to the diaspora and their continued engagement with the diaspora going forward.

Meanwhile, attendees at the event were able to engage the delegation on a one-on-one basis.