“Guyana stands besides you” – Pres. Ali to soldiers amid threats from Venezuela

See Message from the President and Commander-in Chief:

We shall not be found wanting

I am profoundly honoured to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the remarkable men and women of the Guyana Defence Force, as the Force commemorates its 58th anniversary.

I express our nation’s gratitude to the brave men and women who have gallantly served the Force with distinction and out of a sense of duty. I want to assure you that your selfless service and sacrifice have not gone unnoticed. The people of Guyana are appreciative of your dedication and sacrifice in safeguarding and defending our Motherland.

Today, our beloved Guyana finds itself facing menacing threats emanating from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Guyana has always aspired to and remains unwaveringly committed to peace and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

However, no one should misconstrue this commitment as a sign of weakness. We stand resolute in our determination to vigorously defend our country and its people, safeguarding our territorial integrity and sovereignty. In the face of extant challenges, we stand united, steadfast, and unyielding in ensuring the safety and well-being of our nation and its citizens.

The Guyana Defence Force remains central to our nation’s comprehensive defence strategy, meticulously crafted to protect our homeland’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

When summoned, you have never wavered in executing your duties with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. I want to assure you all of Guyana stands beside you.On this 58th anniversary, let me extend, not only on my behalf but on behalf of every citizen of our nation, our sincerest and warmest congratulations to the members, past and present, of the Guyana Defence Force.

Happy 58th anniversary!

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan AliPresident of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; andCommander- in- Chief of the Armed Forces