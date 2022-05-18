Guyana should not sign MoU with TT until non-tariff barriers removed – GCCI

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali meeting with TT’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley at State House

See full statement issued by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI):

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is cognisant of the Government of Guyana’s intent to establish and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to reports, the target areas for the MoU are intended to be agriculture, energy and national security.

The Chamber wishes to express its disagreement with this action by the Government of Guyana.

The Chamber’s concern comes in light of the fact that there are still many non-tariff barriers (NTBs) implemented by Trinidad and Tobago against Guyana.

These NTBs prevent exports from Guyanese businesses and, by extension inhibit the growth of Guyanese enterprises. Accordingly, the Chamber of Commerce, as it did in 2018 with a previous MoU of a similar nature, strongly urges the Government to refrain from signing any MoU with Trinidad and Tobago until these non-tariff barriers are removed.

Being the oldest and largest private-sector representation organization in Guyana, it is our mandate to ensure that the concerns of the enterprises that have continuously expressed difficulties as it relates to doing business in and with Trinidad and Tobago are voiced.

The Chamber of Commerce, therefore, reiterates its disagreement with this action by the Government of Guyana and, once again, urges that these long-standing NTBs be removed.