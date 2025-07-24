Local News
Guyana set to showcase cultural heritage at CARIFESTA XV in Barbados
07 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Guyana, the birthplace of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA), is ready to showcase its culture again as the region comes together for the 15th edition, scheduled for August 22–31, 2025, in Bridgetown, Barbados. This year’s festival, themed “Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence,” promises to be a celebration of regional diversity, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry […]