Guyana seeks to advance economic cooperation with France

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh today met with a delegation from the French Development Agency (AFD), France’s inclusive public development bank, at the Ministry of Finance to re-establish and deepen ties of economic cooperation with France.

The delegation comprised Milena Valbuena, Director of AFD’s Suriname-Guyana office, Nicolas Brun, Project Officer in charge of Surinamese operations and Tahiry Marcel, economist in the geographic department of AFD’s headquarters in charge of Surinamese operations, while Minister Singh was accompanied by Tarachand Balgobin, Director in the Project Cycle Management Division (PCMD) and Donna Levi, Head of the Bilateral Division, Ministry of Finance.

The AFD team is in Guyana on a macroeconomic mission slated to conclude on December 1.

The AFD Group is a French public institution that implements France’s policy in the areas of development and international solidarity.

The mission of AFD is to contribute to the economic, social, and environmental progress of low and middle-income countries.

During the meeting Minister Singh welcomed the group and both sides discussed a number of areas for possible future collaboration.