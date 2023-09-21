Guyana seeking company to competitively market its oil

A view from offshore Guyana where oil production and exploration activities are ongoing

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)

IFB No.: MNR/2023/ICB/MS-1

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) hereinafter referred to as “the Procuring Entity”, invites eligible bidders to submit their bids for execution of the Provision of Marketing Services for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s Oil Entitlement from Lot 1 – Liza Destiny FPSO Vessel, Lot 2 – Liza Unity FPSO Vessel and Lot 3 – Payara Prosperity FPSO Vessel,

The objective of the Assignment is to competitively market and maximize the value of the Government’s crude oil entitlement from developments in the Stabroek Block and create a competitive market for the Liza, Unity Gold, and Payara Gold Blends.

Interested bidders may obtain further information by email at [email protected] or from the following address:

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources,

96 Duke Street, Kingston,

Georgetown, GUYANA

All bidders should submit their bids not later than 09:00 hours on Tuesday 17th October 2023 into the Tender Box (1) below:

Address (1) – Submission and Opening of Bids:

The Chairman,

National Procurement and Tender Administration Board,

Ministry of Finance,

Main & Urquhart Streets,

Georgetown, Guyana

All late bids shall be rejected and returned to bidders unopened.

This Bid is conducted on a lot basis. Bidders may bid for one or more lots as defined in the bidding documents.

Bids must be valid for 120 days from the date of bid opening.

Bids shall be opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board in the presence of Bidders’ representatives who wish to attend, at 09:00 hrs. Tuesday October 17, 2023, at the address (1) or may request a video link from [email protected]

