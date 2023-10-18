Guyana remains ‘on guard’ amid Venezuelan military exercises near borders

President Dr Irfaan Ali

See full statement from the Government of Guyana:

The Government of Guyana has taken careful note of the various social media posts which have reported the mobilization of increased personnel and execution of military exercises by Venezuelan troops in close vicinity to our borders.

The Government wishes to advise that every piece of information is taken seriously and is being examined in detail. The Guyana Defence Force has also been reviewing these reports.

To this end, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requested today an explanation of the Venezuelan Ambassador who claimed that the mobilization of troops was geared towards curbing illegal mining operations.

The Government of Guyana remains on guard and has nevertheless shared the increased military activities by Venezuela taking place on its border with CARICOM Heads and other international partners.