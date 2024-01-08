Guyana records increase in ginger production in 2023

Guyana has recorded a four per cent or 22, 212 metric tonnes increase in ginger production in 2023.

The country has cultivated a total of 350 acres of ginger from August 2022 to May 2023.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during a recent year-end press conference, at the ministry head office.

Minister Mustapha disclosed that approximately $30 million in planting materials were also distributed to farmers in Regions One and Three to support large-scale cultivation of spices.

In addition to providing more economic value to the communities, these crops support many households financially and generate employment opportunities.

Due to the availability of lucrative markets and huge demand for these spices, the government is making massive efforts to ensure Region One becomes a spice production hub.

“We are concentrating on four spices: ginger, turmeric, nutmeg, and black pepper. Although other regions are cultivating these spices, Region One is concentrating on it, as we want the region to be the spice region. This is where we can do large-scale production of these spices,” Minister Mustapha emphasised.

Meanwhile, as the government continued its efforts towards ramping up turmeric production, over 216 farmers benefitted from planting materials.

In 2023, some $153 million was allocated to advance the processing capabilities at Hosororo, Parika, and along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, specifically for ginger and turmeric production.