Guyana records 96.9% increase in visitor arrival

A passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport [File photo]

In keeping with the Government of Guyana’s progressive approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has since been fully reopened while maintaining all the necessary public health measures to ensure absolute safety.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has noted that this return to normalcy has had a significantly positive impact on the tourism sector.

“As of July 2022, the total visitor arrival figure stands at 156,428. This reflects a 96.98% increase compared to the same period in 2021,” the GTA noted.

It also disclosed that the projected visitor arrivals figure for the entire 2022 is 291,241 compared to 2021’s 158,347.

This is above the global recovery rate of 65%, the GTA said.

The GTA said this year also saw increased tourism businesses becoming officially licensed.

As of December 21, the GTA officially licensed 20 tourism accommodation establishments (hotels, interior lodges/resorts), 18 tourist guides and 21 tour operators.

These businesses benefitted from extensive support provided by the GTA, including inspections and training in priority areas such as First Aid & CPR, which is critical to becoming licensed.