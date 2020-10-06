The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 05th, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of de…
Govt announces liberalisation of telecoms sector
Mon Oct 5 , 2020
You May Like
Guyana records 92nd Covid-19 death
The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 05th, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of de…
Govt announces liberalisation of telecoms sector
Mon Oct 5 , 2020