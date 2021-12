The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Guyana in March 2020, the country has recorded 38,333 positive cases.

Just under 1000 are currently active with 51 persons in institutional isolation and 893 in home isolation. Additionally, there are 18 persons in the ICU.

On the other hand, 36,362 persons have recovered. The country’s death toll remains at 1009.