The Health Ministry on Thursday reported that as of November 18, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 968.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

69

Demerara-Mahaica

November 18

Unvaccinated

Female

85

Demerara-Mahaica

November 17

Unvaccinated

Female

73

Demerara-Mahaica

November 18

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 91 new cases were detected within one day.