Guyana records 2 more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that two more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,278.

The fatalities are two males, a 71-year-old and an 88-year-old old from Region 10, Upper Demerara-Berbice. They reportedly died on Wednesday.

In light of this, all Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, are asked to ontact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674.