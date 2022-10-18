Guyana recorded over 31,000 Covid infections this year

An analysis of Guyana’s coronavirus numbers has shown that 31,329 persons contracted the virus for the year thus far.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony shared statistics on Monday during the COVID-19 briefing, where he highlighted that January saw the highest spike, at 19,900 cases. By February, the number dropped to 2570 cases.

The following months showed 379 in March; 267 in April; 1686 in May; 2715 in June; 2456 in July; 1032 in August; 287 in September and 37 for October thus far.

Presently, only 47 active cases are being monitored by the Health Ministry, but he maintained that this might be an underestimation of the actual situation.

“There are still people who are infected with COVID and while we have been tracking 47 cases, this is probably an underestimate because there are lots of people who might have flu-like symptoms and they might mistake those symptoms for flu. They can easily infect other people. The idea is that if you want to remain safe, you should wear a mask, especially if you’re in a crowded area and in indoor environments,” Dr Anthony relayed.

A breakdown of active cases reflects one in Region Two, two in Region Three, 25 in Region Four, one in Region Five, 10 in Region Six, five in Region Seven, one in Region Eight, one in Region Nine and one in Region 10.

To date, Guyana has recorded 71,404 confirmed cases. Only one infection was reported in the Health Ministry’s dashboard on Monday. No cases are being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are two persons in institutional isolation, 44 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine. To date, deaths remain at 1281 while recoveries are pegged at 70,077. Since the pandemic was detected locally, 32,726 males and 38,678 females contracted the virus.

In the meantime, vaccines are still offered countrywide at the various sites. Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna and a limited number of Johnson and Johnson vaccines remain available.Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, tiredness, diarrhoea, pains, sore throat and loss of taste or smell. The more serious symptoms are difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain and loss of speech or movement.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, they are asked to contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit www.health.gov.gy.