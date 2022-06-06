Guyana receives Covid vaccines for children age 5-11

Guyana has received 52,800 doses of Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5-11.

The shipment of vaccines was donated by the government of Spain and arrived this morning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where it was officially handed over by Ambassador of Spain Fernando Nogales Alvarez to Minister of Health, Dr.Frank Anthony.

Also present to receive the vaccines was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Primary School children from several schools in Region Three.

The vaccines will begin rolling out on Saturday on the tarmac of the National Cultural Centre.

Guyana is one of the first countries in the region to access vaccines for this age range.