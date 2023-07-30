Guyana reaffirms unwavering commitment to fight, dismantle TIP networks

See below for a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons: Message on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Freedom is a state that each law-abiding human being desires and has the right to. Human beings should be free to improve their economic livelihood and build families in a safe, peaceful and secure environment.

Tragically, there is a section of society that is determined to deny humans that fundamental right for the sake of profits or other exploitative gains. Unfortunately, Guyana or its regional counterparts are not isolated by this situation, as these persons exist here and globally.

These nefarious individuals force, coerce, deceive, defraud, bribe and blackmail others into exploitative and dangerous situations, where in many instances, freedom is restricted. That is not freedom. It is Modern Day Slavery. This is Trafficking in Persons or Human Trafficking, and we must have zero tolerance for such a clandestine act.

Human Trafficking is a horrific crime and attacks our rights, freedoms, safety and dignity, which can affect anyone.

Human trafficking knows no boundaries; it thrives in the shadows, preying on the vulnerable and marginalized. From women and young girls forced into the sex trade to men coerced into labour exploitation, its impact is far-reaching and devastating, impacting the lives of many and leaving emotional and, in some cases, physical scars that may never heal.

As we stand today, July 30th, 2023, which marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Government of Guyana and the citizens of Guyana reaffirm our unwavering commitment to this fight and our continued efforts to dismantle networks and prosecute perpetrators who commit this heinous act and bring justice to perpetrators.

We will continue to offer our support to victims and survivors through various support systems and stakeholders.

As this year’s theme focuses on ‘reaching every victim, leave no one behind”, it is imperative that we offer them solace and support and help these persons rebuild their lives with compassion and empathy.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Guyana Police Force and other members of the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons will remain vigilant of the evolving patterns of traffickers, use of online platforms to recruit persons, its links to money laundering and drug trafficking, there is need to holistically address root causes of trafficking in persons, migrant smuggling, vulnerability and inequality at the regional and international levels.

Today, let us all be the voices for the voiceless, advocates for change and more international support and resources, and the protectors of the most vulnerable, including migrants and indigenous groups.

The Government of Guyana will continue to strengthen its educational campaigns, enforcement and monitoring efforts, implement policies that protect human rights and urge the general populace to report any suspicious activities in their communities to our 24hrs hotline (623-5030- English) or (624-0079- Spanish) or the nearest police station.

Each one of us has a role to play- so I urge you all to let us make every day a day against trafficking in persons or human trafficking. Let us all take a stand against exploitation and its elimination and stand in solidarity with our survivors.