Guyana, Qatar sign agreements on economic, technical cooperation

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali witnessed today the signing of two agreements and a memorandum of understanding between the governments of the two countries.

According to a report from Qatar, the two leaders witnessed the signing of an agreement on economic, commercial and technical cooperation and an agreement on the encouragement and protection of mutual investments. They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the legal fields.

The two leaders also held bilateral discussions on mutual areas of interest after which their delegations joined for plenary discussions.

This visit is a follow-up to President Ali’s previous visit in May, which saw the two leaders having bilateral discussions.

A significant milestone was also achieved during President Ali’s previous visit to Qatar, as Guyana’s embassy was also opened there.

Guyana and Qatar established bilateral relations in 1996. Qatar is among several nations in the Arab that have expressed interest in investing in Guyana.

President Ali has, on multiple occasions, spoken about the tremendous growth in the relationship between Guyana and Qatar, especially in the promotion of peace, stability and sustainability.

During the ceremony for the inauguration of the Guyanese embassy in Doha, Qatar in May, the head of state said that there is much to learn from Qatar within a number of areas, including energy, climate change, and food security.