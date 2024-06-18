Guyana Pharmacists’ Association Annual Convention set for June 23

See full statement from the Ministry of Health:

Guyana Pharmacists’ Association Celebrates Commonwealth Pharmacy Week 2024.

The Commonwealth Pharmacists Association (CPA) is an organization of Commonwealth professional pharmaceutical bodies and individual members, dedicated to promoting and disseminating the pharmaceutical sciences throughout the Commonwealth, and to improving the quality and range of services offered by pharmacists.

Each year on June 16th, Commonwealth Pharmacists Day is observed to recognize and appreciate the significant contributions made by pharmacists across the Commonwealth. This year’s theme for Commonwealth Pharmacists’ Day is “Pharmacists developing resilient and sustainable health systems for all”. The theme was chosen with the aim of emphasizing the importance of collaboration between patients and pharmacists in managing the health and wellbeing of the Guyanese population.

The Guyana Pharmacists’ Association (GPA) has planned a week of activities in observance of Commonwealth Pharmacists Week, which commenced on June 16th and concludes on June 23rd.

The GPA’s theme for this week of observances is “Empowering pharmacists through collaboration to elevate pharmaceutical care and promote healthy lifestyles”. In keeping with this theme, a number of patient education sessions have been planned in various regions across the country, including Suddie, Georgetown, Turkeyen, Bartica, Mahdia, Lethem and Linden. During these sessions, chronic disease patients will be educated on issues of “safe medication use” – including tips on how to take and store their medication and how to properly use a pill box. Additionally, over 700 pill boxes will be distributed free of cost.

The curtains will come down on the Commonwealth Pharmacists’ Week of events at the Association’s annual convention, billed for June 23rd at the Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre. This year’s convention is expected to host the largest gathering of attendees (approximately 320) comprising pharmacists, pharmacy students, interns, pharmacy assistants and other operatives within the pharmaceutical industry. A number of educational presentations are planned for the Convention including presentations on: “Pharmacy Business Models” by Mr. Ian Dhanraj; “Promoting Professionalism among Pharmacy Practitioners” by Dr. Eugenie Brown-Myrie (Jamaica), Dr. Karishma Jeeboo and Ms. Yvonne Reid (Jamaica); “Current and Upcoming Changes in Laws, Regulations and Standards impacting Pharmacy Practice ” by Ms. Tandeka Barton; “Business Development by Ms. Chabi Gajadar and;“Understanding Nutrition and Chronic Diseases” by Ms. Djamilsa Benchimol Lambert. A research presentation on the use of natural products to combat dandruff will also be done by Pharmacy Interns Ms. Terriann Ben and Ms. Fayola Blair.

At the upcoming GPA annual Convention, educational product presentations will also be delivered by representatives of pharmaceutical companies including New GPC Inc., Indus, Cetamol and Pharmatex. These companies and many others will also set up their pharmaceutical displays to be viewed by the attendees. In addition, these companies very generously contributed to the overall sponsorship of the Convention. At the Convention, the 2024 Jaiwantie Bacchus Student of Excellence Award and the Carl Bacchus Best Pharmacy Management Student Award will be presented to two eligible students who recently completed the Pharmacy Programme at the University of Guyana. Opening remarks for the Convention are expected to be delivered by Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health and Mr. Kwame Waldron, President of the GPA.