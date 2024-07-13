Guyana, Peru to pursue stronger ties

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud with Peruvian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Peter Camino in Lima

Guyana and Peru have pledged to increase cooperation in the areas of energy, food security and climate change.

Recently, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud met with the Peruvian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Peter Camino in Lima where they discussed specific areas of ties between the governments and peoples of Guyana and Peru.

The government of Peru plans to expand its framework of cooperation with Guyana to enable greater collaboration in the mining, agriculture, tourism, and construction sectors among others, through direct investment and technical assistance initiatives.

The Vice Foreign Minister noted Guyana’s leadership in the region as well as its commitment to advancing a number of issues of mutual interest both within the hemispheric fora including in ACTO and the Brasilia Consensus, as well as at the multilateral sphere including the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Secretary Persaud took the opportunity to update the Peruvian Vice Foreign Minister on the current case before the International Court of Justice regarding the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

Guyana and Peru established diplomatic relations on July 17, 1971.