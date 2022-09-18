Guyana pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Cathedral

Prime Minister Phillips paying tribute on behalf of the nation

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and his wife, Mignon Bowen-Phillips, joined the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller on Saturday for a Service of Commemoration in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, at the St George’s Cathedral in Georgetown.

The Prime Minister, who is fulfilling the duties of the President, during his tribute, said that Guyana, much like the rest of the world, recognises the late Queen’s illustrious legacy and outstanding contributions to the world, and mourns her passing.

“Even in her absence, the countless lessons she has left behind and the indelible example she has set for diplomacy, discipline and wise leadership in the 70 years of her reign must be remembered and exemplified…. Her Late Majesty, The Queen, will forever be remembered for her warmth, her dedication, her fervour and her wisdom.”

The Acting Head of State was joined by Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh; Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, other Cabinet Ministers and Government officials. In addition, members of the diplomatic community, members of civil society and members of the local British community were in attendance.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips being greeted by UK High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller

In fact, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller recalled the Queen for her wisdom, warmth and compassion.

“As a child, I remember lining the streets of London just to get a glimpse of her passing in the carriage or on a boat, or the balcony of Buckingham Palace. I loved the atmosphere. I loved the happiness, joy and community spirit.”

The Queen as the British Monarch was the supreme governor of the Church of England and as such the Titular Head of the Church of England or the Anglican Church.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 last Thursday, reigned for 70 years. Her body will be interned on Monday at Westminster Abbey, United Kingdom, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira will represent the Guyana Government.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), there will be a service at Westminster Abbey, cortège, and military procession across London, followed by a family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to be attended by 2000 guests including 500 representatives from 200 nations. The Abbey is a historic church, where the Queen’s coronation in 1953 was held. It is also the venue where she married Prince Philip in 1947.

Meanwhile, President Dr Irfaan Ali has already declared Monday as a National Day of Mourning in sympathy and solidarity with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations.

According to the proclamation signed by the President, all authorities, boards, commissions, corporations, public agencies, Ministries, and citizens are asked to fly the National Flag at half-mast.

The Guyanese Head of State in his message after the Queen’s passing stated that her death marked the end of an era.

Following her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, leads the country as the new King.