Guyana offers land to ‘Save Soil’ Movement



President Dr Irfaan Ali with world-famous yoga guru and spiritual master, Jagadish Vasudev, known as Sadhguru President Dr Irfaan Ali with world-famous yoga guru and spiritual master, Jagadish Vasudev, known as Sadhguru

President Dr Irfaan Ali says that the Government of Guyana is committed to supporting the Global ‘Save Soil’ movement.

The President gave this assurance during an engagement with world-famous yoga guru and spiritual master, Jagadish Vasudev, known as Sadhguru, at State House this afternoon.

The President told Sadhguru that Guyana is willing to work towards becoming the home of the ‘Save Soil’ Movement and is committed to providing land to start a pilot project.

Sadhguru was accompanied by world-renowned Soca artiste and ambassador of the Movement, Machel Montano.

The Movement aims to inspire people to support policy redirections to safeguard, nurture and sustain soil and drive national policy changes in 193 nations toward raising and maintaining the organic content of the soil to a minimum of 3-6%.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues and Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma were also at the engagement. (Office of the President)