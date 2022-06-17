Guyana lifts Covid testing requirement for int’l travel

A passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport [File photo]

Guyana’s Ministry of Health has announced the lifting of the Covid-19 testing requirement for international travel, effective June 18, 2022.

Travellers 12 years and older are still required to be fully vaccinated for entry into the country.

The announcement was made on the Ministry’s Facebook Page.

About a week ago, the Biden administration had announced that it’s ending a requirement for airplane travellers to test negative for Covid-19 before entering the U.S.