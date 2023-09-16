Guyana Learning Channel premieres a new show “The Amazing World of Cho”

A scene from the new show, The Amazing World of Cho

The Guyana Learning Channel today premiered its new show, “The Amazing World of Cho”, to be aired on all the channel’s platforms.

The premiere took place at the Movietowne Theatre. It is an animated show produced by the Guyana Learning Channel that features Cho, an eight-year-old mixed-race girl navigating her culture, youth, and family relationships in the small village of St. Ignatius, Region Nine.

Set against the backdrop of the small village, Cho’s growth is intertwined with her exploration of the traditions, values, and beliefs of her family as she embarks on a heartfelt quest to understand the world around her, all while crafting her own path.

A section of the audience during the premiere at Movietowne

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, said that the channel was launched in 2011 under the Presidency of current Vice President, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, whose vision the channel was for mass teaching and learning to take place.

“His idea was you could have the best math teacher in Georgetown broadcasting toMahdia or Lethem or St. Ignatius where Cho is from, lessons so that although wecouldn’t have the best math teacher in Lethem, we could have the children see and dothe work remotely. And the channel developed and developed,” MinisterManickchand remarked.

She said that the channel has further developed from 2020 as it moved from zeroper cent coverage in the Hinterland to 85%. She said that this was possible becausethe Ministry gave all the communities television sets, solar panels and satellitetechnology. She added that before the end of 2023 100% of the Hinterlandcommunities will have access to the Guyana Learning Channel to benefit from all itscontent.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand with the Guyana Learning Channel’s team and other participants involved in the making of The Amazing World of Cho

Head of the Guyana Learning Channel, Anieshaw Mohamed, who is also thedirector of the show, said that the initial phase of putting together the show camefrom having a concept of what the show should look like and what it should achieve.She said once that was done the next step was sketching and creating the characters.After the sketches were done the next step was to have the animations created andpackaging the complete show.

According to Mohamed, she is extremely proud of her team for taking the idea andmaking it a reality for children to enjoy today and in the future.