Guyana launches National Education Leadership Academy to strengthen leadership in sector

Guyana has taken a major step toward strengthening its education system with the official launch of the National Education Leadership Academy (NELA), a new national institution dedicated to the professional development and training of education leaders across all levels of the education system.

The Academy was launched by the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and IIEP-UNESCO, marking a significant milestone in Guyana’s ongoing education reform agenda. The event was hosted at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Suites on Monday.

Anchored in Guyana’s Education Sector Plan (2021–2025) and supported through a GPE System Transformation Grant, NELA is designed to strengthen instructional leadership, improve resource allocation, and reinforce accountability across Guyana’s decentralized education system from 2025 to 2029.

Delivering the feature address at the launch, Minister of Education, Sonia Parag underscored the central role of leadership in transforming education systems.

“Today is more than the launch of a new programme. It is the affirmation of a national belief, that education transforms lives, leadership strengthens systems, and the future of Guyana is built deliberately in our classrooms and schools,” Minister Parag said.

The Minister highlighted Guyana’s significant progress in expanding access to education, including achieving universal primary education, major investments in school infrastructure particularly in hinterland regions, and the expansion of digital learning through initiatives such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning and the recently launched Guyana Digital School.

However, she emphasised that strong systems require more than infrastructure and policy.

“Strong education systems are not sustained by policy alone. They are sustained by leaders who inspire teachers, believe in the potential of every child, confront inequity with courage, and turn vision into action,” she noted.

The National Education Leadership Academy is designed to address disparities across regions and learner groups by equipping school leaders, district leaders, and instructional leaders with the skills needed to translate policy into meaningful classroom practice. The programme places strong emphasis on equity, ethical leadership, data-informed decision-making, collaboration, and accountability.

The Academy’s first cohort will participate in an 18-month blended learning programme, combining theory and practice, mentoring, and applied leadership projects tailored to real school and district challenges. Participants will focus on improving teaching quality, strengthening school culture, and expanding learning opportunities for all students, particularly those in hinterland and riverain communities.

Minister Parag also reaffirmed the Government of Guyana’s commitment to sustained leadership development.

“Leadership development is not a one-time initiative. It is a cornerstone of our reform agenda. This Academy will remain a key driver of sustainable development as we modernize curriculum, expand digital access, strengthen accountability, and improve system efficiency,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to Guyana’s international partners, the Minister noted that the Academy reflects the strength of long-standing partnerships focused on improving education outcomes.

“This initiative would not have been possible without strong partnerships. The support of the IDB, GPE, and UNESCO affirms our shared belief that leadership development is central to achieving quality education for all,” she added.

Addressing the inaugural cohort, Minister Parag described their selection as both an honour and a responsibility, urging participants to apply their training with purpose and integrity.

“Do not take this training simply for certification or professional advancement. Take it because our children are the most important people in this country, and your leadership will shape the next generation,” she urged.