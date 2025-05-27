No evidence of foul play in Adriana Younge's death - Canadian expert 2020 election fraud trial continues David Daniels quits AFC over 'party disconnect',  endorses PPP PPP/C Govt passed over 100 pieces of legislation in 12th Parliament – AG Apple purchases 100,000 carbon credits from Guyana $50B to be set aside for construction of farm-to-market roads in Reg. 3 - Pres. Ali
Guyana Gets Institutional Fund To Power Real Estate And Infrastructure 

04 June 2025
News Americas, New York, NY, June 4, 2025: Guyana’s growing prominence on the global investment stage was further underscored this week as Rise Guyana announced the final close of its inaugural private investment fund at USD $29 million – marking the country’s first institutional real estate and infrastructure fund.

Backed by investors across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, the fund aims to leverage Guyana’s rapid economic growth and its transformation into the world’s fastest-growing nation, fueled largely by oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block.

“This fund reflects our confidence in Guyana’s transformation and our commitment to building long-term value with local roots and global vision,” said Kristine Thompson, co-founder and managing partner of Rise Guyana.

Guyana’s Stabroek oilfield, which holds an estimated 11 billion barrels of reserves, has propelled the country to the center of global energy discussions. According to Wood Mackenzie, this vast reserve could yield over $190 billion for the Guyanese government in the next 15 years, while generating $182 billion in profits for ExxonMobil and its partners. The high returns, coupled with a low breakeven cost of production under $30 per barrel, make the field one of the most lucrative oil projects worldwide.

Capitalizing on this momentum, Rise Guyana is rolling out a series of transformational infrastructure projects including:

  • A dual-branded Marriott City Express and City Suites hotel near Ogle Airport and Exxon HQ.
  • Modular housing manufacturing for scalable, cost-effective construction.
  • A private aviation hub at Ogle and Timehri airports.
  • Multi-phase residential developments in fast-developing corridors.
  • A portfolio of completed multi-family developments.

The fund targets a 30% net internal rate of return, utilizing a barbell strategy to balance stable yield with growth opportunities.

“This is more than a real estate fund – it’s a platform for national transformation,” added Thompson. “We’re combining frontier returns with institutional governance to help shape the physical, economic and social future of Guyana. This is the first of many funds to come.”

As Guyana continues to redefine its economic landscape, Rise Guyana is positioning itself as a key player in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for the country and its citizens.

 

