Guyana explores partnership with Sesame Street to produce educational content for kids

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and the Director of the Guyana Learning Channel, Anieshaw Mohammed, this morning held an exciting meeting with a team from the world-renowned Sesame Street to explore a new collaboration.

The focus is on creating engaging and educational content for children aged 3 to 8.

Minister Manickchand, who previously secured a partnership with Sesame Street during her last tenure, expressed her excitement about rekindling this relationship.

Although the previous engagement did not materialise, she is thrilled to once again explore the incredible opportunities this partnership can offer for Guyana’s young learners.