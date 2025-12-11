More speed cameras go live across Reg. 3 Security Officer nabbed with ganja in long boots Less than 10% of tourism incentives being used - Pres. Ali urges stronger investment push Local Govt Ministry considers park &amp; vendor strip for Skull City  Elon Musk's X fined £105m over 'deceptive' blue ticks High Court orders GNIC to vacate Charlestown wharf, enforces NICIL’s ownership
Guyana Digital School hosts virtual orientation

11 December 2025
Secondary schools from across Guyana this morning attended the orientation session for the Guyana Digital School, a groundbreaking initiative designed to reshape Guyana’s educational landscape. Delivering the brief remarks, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Saddam Hussain, emphasised the importance of the platform in advancing modern education across the country. He stated that “the Guyana Digital School […]

