Guyana Digital School hosts virtual orientation
11 December 2025
Secondary schools from across Guyana this morning attended the orientation session for the Guyana Digital School, a groundbreaking initiative designed to reshape Guyana’s educational landscape. Delivering the brief remarks, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Saddam Hussain, emphasised the importance of the platform in advancing modern education across the country. He stated that “the Guyana Digital School […]
