Guyana has detected its first case of monkeypox, health officials have confirmed to this publication.

The patient is said to be in institutional isolation.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony is preparing to make an official announcement to the public.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.