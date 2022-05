The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

With 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus being detected within the last 24 hours, the country currently has over 360 active cases of Covid-19.

The total positive cases recorded to date stands at 63,926. Of this, 13 are in the hospitals of which three are in the ICU while 360 are isolating at home.

A further 62,334 persons have recovered while 1,228 individuals have died.

Meanwhile, there is one person in institutional quarantine.