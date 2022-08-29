Guyana confirms second case of monkeypox

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony is urging citizens to take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves against monkeypox.

Guyana recorded its second case of the virus on Monday.

“We have diagnosed a second person with monkeypox. That person is now at Ocean View Hospital receiving treatment. The person is stable and we have started doing contact tracing for that person. People need to take precautions. If you have somebody with rashes you should call the health authorities so that we can have somebody go out there and examine what it is and be able to guide the person,” Dr Anthony said.

The Minister assured citizens that the Health Ministry is doing all within its remit to ensure the virus is contained here in Guyana.

“So, we have had several calls, we checked it, we ran tests and many of those persons, fortunately, did not have monkeypox,” he stated.

More than a month ago, a special unit was established at the infectious diseases hospital to accommodate anyone who might test positive for the virus locally.

The administration has also set up a steering committee and trained several regional health officials at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory.

The monkeypox virus is transmitted through close contact with an infected person. Once infected, the incubation period can last from 7 to 21 days.

Before the appearance of lesions, infected persons can experience symptoms like myalgia, swollen lymph nodes, swelling in the neck and headaches. As of August 22, a total of 42,666 cases were detected in 95 countries worldwide, with only 13 deaths being reported.