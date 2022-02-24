Guyana condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, currently consulting with int’l partners

A woman walks by a photographic memorial for those killed in the confrontation between Ukraine’s military and the pro-Russia separatist forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council called for a nationwide state of emergency — subject to parliamentary approval. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The Guyana Government today condemned the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia and called for an immediate end to military action.

See full statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations:

The Government of Guyana condemns the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia. We call for an immediate cessation of Military action.

The Government is now in consultation with our International partners and will issue a full statement before the end of the day.