Guyana collected $162.3B in profit oil, royalty payments for 2nd quarter of 2024

The second quarter of 2024 saw Guyana collecting a total of GYD$162.3 billion in revenue from both profit oil and royalty payments, as a result of eight lifts from the Liza Destiny, Prosperity and Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

This is according to the Notification of Receipts, which was tabled in the National Assembly by the Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, during today’s 83rd sitting. The record of payments covers the period from April 8, 2024, to June 27, 2024.

Of the eight lifts recorded, there were two from the Liza Destiny (April 13 and May 29), which amounted to $36.1 billion. The Liza Unity, which was the second FPSO to be operationalized, recorded three lifts (March 8, April 13, and May 11).

These lifts amounted to payments of $53 billion. Finally, the Liza Prosperity FPSO also recorded three lifts (March 14, April 23, and May 28), for which Guyana recorded a payment of $52.5 billion.